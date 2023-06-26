“House Drawing Tutorial”: Step-by-Step Tutorial: Drawing a House

Introduction:

Drawing a house can be a fun and rewarding experience for both beginners and experienced artists. However, if you have never drawn a house before, it can be a bit daunting. In this step by step tutorial, we will go through how to draw a house in a simple and easy to follow process. By the end of this tutorial, you should be able to draw a basic house with ease.

Materials Needed:

Before we start, let’s gather all the materials that we need. You will need a pencil, eraser, ruler, and a piece of paper. You can also use a pen or a marker if you prefer.

Step 1: Draw the Roof

The roof is the most prominent feature of any house. Start by drawing a diagonal line across the paper. This line will serve as the peak of the roof. Then, draw two lines on either side of the diagonal line to create the slope of the roof. Make sure that the two lines are parallel to each other.

Step 2: Draw the Walls

Next, we will draw the walls of the house. Draw two vertical lines from the bottom of the roof to the bottom of the paper. These two lines will form the left and right sides of the house. Then, connect the two lines at the bottom with a horizontal line to create the base of the house.

Step 3: Add Windows and Doors

Now we will add windows and doors to the house. Draw a rectangle in the center of the left wall to create the door. Then, draw two rectangles on the right wall to create the windows. You can also add a chimney on the roof if you wish.

Step 4: Add Details

To make the house look more realistic, we can add some details. Draw some lines on the roof to create shingles. Then, draw some lines on the windows to create the panes. You can also add some bricks to the chimney if you want.

Step 5: Add Shading

Finally, we will add some shading to the house to give it some depth. Shade the left side of the house and the underside of the roof to create shadows. You can also shade the windows to make them look more three-dimensional.

Conclusion:

Drawing a house is a simple and fun process that anyone can learn. By following these simple steps, you can draw a basic house with ease. Remember to take your time and practice as much as you can. With practice, you can improve your skills and create more complex and detailed houses. Happy drawing!

