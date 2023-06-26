“HorizonDEX Testnet Tutorial”: A Comprehensive Guide to HorizonDEX Linea Testnet: Earn up to $100

HorizonDEX Linea Testnet Full Tutorial – Earn Up to $100

HorizonDEX is a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange built on the EOS blockchain. It offers fast and secure trading with low fees. The platform recently launched its Linea Testnet, which allows users to try out the exchange in a simulated environment. In this tutorial, we will guide you on how to use the HorizonDEX Linea Testnet and earn up to $100 in rewards.

Step 1: Create an Account

To start, visit the HorizonDEX website and click on the “Sign Up” button. Fill in your email address and password, and click on “Create Account”. You will receive a verification email to confirm your account.

Step 2: Claim Test Tokens

Once you have verified your account, sign in to the HorizonDEX platform. You will be redirected to the Linea Testnet page. Here, you can claim test tokens to start trading. Click on the “Claim Tokens” button and follow the instructions.

Step 3: Explore the Platform

HorizonDEX offers various trading pairs, including EOS, DAPP, and USDT. You can use the search bar or browse through the list to find your preferred pair. The trading interface is simple and user-friendly, with a chart displaying the price movement of the chosen pair.

Step 4: Place an Order

To place an order, click on the “Buy” or “Sell” button, depending on your preference. Enter the amount of tokens you wish to trade and the price per token. You can also choose to place a limit or market order. After reviewing the details, click on “Confirm Order” to complete the transaction.

Step 5: Earn Rewards

HorizonDEX is offering up to $100 in rewards for users who participate in the Linea Testnet. To earn rewards, you need to complete certain tasks, such as making trades, referring friends, and sharing on social media. You can view the list of tasks and rewards on the Linea Testnet page.

Step 6: Withdraw Tokens

Once you have earned rewards or completed trading, you can withdraw your tokens to your EOS wallet. Click on the “Wallet” button on the top right corner of the screen, and select the token you wish to withdraw. Enter your wallet address and the amount of tokens, and click on “Withdraw”.

Conclusion

HorizonDEX Linea Testnet offers a risk-free way to try out the platform and earn rewards. With its fast and secure trading, low fees, and user-friendly interface, HorizonDEX is a promising decentralized exchange that is worth exploring. Follow this tutorial to get started and earn up to $100 in rewards.

