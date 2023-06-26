“Hollyoaks special episode”: Hollyoaks announces special episode as Joel gets a surprising diagnosis

Hollyoaks is set to air a special episode titled “What’s Your Normal” which will feature a group of residents on journeys of self-discovery. The episode will see Joel Dexter (played by Rory Douglas-Speed) receive a shock diagnosis of Type 1 Diabetes. This storyline is particularly poignant as Douglas-Speed has lived with Type 1 diabetes since childhood. The episode will also feature Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) fighting for her daughter’s rights when she is discriminated against for having a learning disability. Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davis), who has faced similar situations growing up as a disabled person herself, offers Maxine advice on how to educate people.

The episode will also see Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry) struggling with getting coffee orders wrong at the cafe and becoming defensive when questioned about it. Oscar (Noah Holdsworth), a deaf youngster, recognises Yazz’s struggles and teams up with Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant) to encourage Yazz to admit that she’s struggling. Yazz reveals that a bad joke made her feel uncomfortable and she stopped wearing her hearing aids. Brooke shares their own experiences with autism, which leads Yazz to realise that everyone has their own normal, and she starts wearing her hearing aids again.

“What’s Your Normal” was written by Jonathan Boam, who is neurodivergent, and directed by Bim Ajadi, who is deaf. Lime Pictures and Channel 4 worked with the Diabetes UK charity and TripleC, a BAFTA award-winning organisation, to advise on the storyline and ensure fair and honest representation. The episode will also be made more accessible for viewers, including closed captions.

In addition to the episode, Hollyoaks will launch an online short-form series that discusses what normal means to eight people who work at Lime Pictures as part of the Hollyoaks team that identify as deaf, disabled and/or neurodivergent. This series aims to give viewers an insight into how places can become more accessible and the importance of fair and honest representation of the DDN community on our screens to create a more inclusive society.

Overall, “What’s Your Normal” is an important episode that raises awareness of Type 1 Diabetes and disability rights. It also celebrates the lived experience of those in front and behind the camera who identify as deaf, disabled and/or neurodivergent. The episode is set to air on E4 on June 30 at 7pm.

News Source : Stephen Patterson

Source Link :Joel receives shock diagnosis as Hollyoaks announces special episode | Soaps/

