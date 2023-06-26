Healthy Macaroni Salad: Chachi Diaries Presents a Healthier Take on Creamy Macaroni Salad

Creamy Macaroni Salad || Healthy Recipe || Chachi Diaries

Macaroni salad is a classic dish that never goes out of style. It’s perfect for picnics, potlucks, and summer barbecues. But the traditional version of macaroni salad is often loaded with calories and unhealthy ingredients. So, today we are going to share a healthy and delicious recipe for creamy macaroni salad.

Ingredients:

– 1 lb elbow macaroni

– 1 cup plain Greek yogurt

– 1/2 cup light mayonnaise

– 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

– 2 tbsp dijon mustard

– 1 tsp garlic powder

– 1 tsp onion powder

– 1/2 tsp salt

– 1/4 tsp black pepper

– 1 cup diced celery

– 1 cup diced red bell pepper

– 1/2 cup diced red onion

– 1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley

Instructions:

1. Cook the elbow macaroni according to package directions. Drain and rinse with cold water.

2. In a small bowl, whisk together Greek yogurt, light mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, dijon mustard, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and black pepper.

3. In a large bowl, combine cooked macaroni, diced celery, diced red bell pepper, diced red onion, and chopped fresh parsley.

4. Pour the dressing over the macaroni mixture and toss to coat.

5. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving.

In conclusion, this creamy macaroni salad is a healthy alternative to the traditional version. The addition of Greek yogurt and light mayonnaise makes it creamy and delicious without adding unnecessary calories. With the combination of fresh vegetables and herbs, this salad is not only tasty but also nutritious. So, if you’re looking for a healthy and satisfying meal, give this recipe a try!

News Source : Chachi Diaries

Source Link :Creamy Macaroni Salad || Healthy Recipe || Chachi Diaries/

