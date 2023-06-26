“Grilled Peach Salad Recipe with Chicken Drumsticks”: Recipe for Grilled Peach Salad with Chicken Drumsticks

Grilled Peach and Chicken Salad Recipe

Summer is the perfect time to indulge in juicy, sweet peaches. And what better way to enjoy them than on top of a delicious chicken salad? This grilled peach and chicken salad recipe is easy to make and bursting with flavor. Grilling the peaches makes them extra sweet and caramelized, which pairs perfectly with the savory chicken and tangy vinaigrette.

Ingredients:

– 1/2 cup white balsamic vinegar

– 1/2 cup olive oil, plus more for brushing

– 2 tsp. sugar

– 1 tsp. garlic powder

– 1 shallot, minced

– 1/3 cup fresh tarragon, finely chopped, plus 1 tablespoon whole leaves

– 3 tsp. kosher salt, plus more to taste

– 1 1/2 tsp. black pepper, plus more to taste

– 12 chicken drumsticks (about 3 pounds)

– 5 ripe peaches, halved and pitted

– 3 cups arugula

– 3/4 cup crumbled feta cheese (about 3 1/2 oz.)

Instructions:

1. For the vinaigrette: Combine the vinegar, olive oil, sugar, garlic powder, shallot, chopped tarragon, 1 teaspoon of salt, and 1/2 teaspoon of pepper in a large bowl. Whisk to combine.

2. Put the drumsticks in a separate large bowl and season with the remaining 2 teaspoons of salt and 1 teaspoon of pepper. Pour all but about 3 tablespoons of the vinaigrette over the drumsticks, turning a few times to coat. Let them marinate for 30 minutes.

3. Preheat the oven to 425°F. Preheat a grill or grill pan to medium-high.

4. Brush the cut side of the peaches with olive oil; grill cut-side down until grill marks form, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip and grill until marks form on the other side, about 3 more minutes. Let cool slightly, then cut the peaches into chunks, add to the bowl with the remaining vinaigrette, and toss. Season with the salt and pepper.

5. Remove the chicken from the marinade and shake off any excess. Arrange the chicken on a parchment-lined baking sheet and roast for 20 minutes. Meanwhile, transfer the marinade to a small saucepan and bring to a boil; lower the heat and simmer until slightly reduced, about 2 minutes. After 20 minutes of roasting, baste the chicken with the reduced marinade. Continue roasting until cooked through and the skin is golden brown and crisp, 15 to 20 more minutes.

6. Add the arugula, feta, and whole tarragon leaves to the bowl with the peaches and toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper. Serve with the chicken.

Grilling the peaches is the key to making this salad extra special. It brings out the sweetness of the fruit and adds a smoky flavor that pairs perfectly with the grilled chicken. The vinaigrette is also a star of the show, with the white balsamic vinegar adding a tangy sweetness and the tarragon adding an herby freshness.

This salad is perfect for a summer lunch or dinner and is sure to impress your guests. It’s also a great way to use up any leftover grilled chicken or peaches. So fire up the grill and get ready to enjoy a delicious and healthy meal that’s bursting with flavor.

News Source : The Pioneer Woman

Source Link :Chicken Drumsticks with Grilled Peach Salad Recipe/

