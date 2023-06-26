“Grilled Eggplant Recipe”: Making Grilled Eggplant: A Delicious Recipe

The Easy and Delicious Way to Prepare Summer Veggies: Grilled Eggplant

One of the easiest, mess-free, and most delicious ways to prepare summer veggies is on the grill. This grilled eggplant, very simply seasoned with salt, pepper, and olive oil, is a lifesaver of a side dish. When it is just too hot to bear standing over a stove or cranking up the oven, an outdoor grill provides some solace to overheated cooks. It can provide a fresher, lighter take on fried eggplant or eggplant parmesan. Whether you’re turning sausages, flipping steaks, or brushing sauce on grilled chicken, the eggplant quickly cooks up alongside the protein for a gorgeous grilled dinner. Serve it up with pesto, chimichurri, hummus, tzatziki, or by itself for a beautiful and deceptively easy side dish.

Why You Need to Salt Your Eggplant

While it won’t ruin the meal, eggplant that hasn’t been treated with salt prior to cooking runs the risk of being soggy, under-seasoned, and even bitter! Salt is the most powerful ingredient in this dish. It draws out the excess moisture in the eggplant, concentrating that lovely, naturally sweet flavor. It also keeps the interior melt-in-your-mouth tender while the skin and outer part of the eggplant remain crisp from the grill. While eggplant is not as bitter as it was when it was first cultivated, there is sometimes a lingering bitterness that salt squashes with ease. So if you have the time, sprinkle that salt!

To Peel or Not to Peel?

The peel on the eggplant gives it some structure, holding it together for easy flipping. Leaving it untouched on the grill for at least 3 minutes also keeps the eggplant from sticking. If grill marks appear on the surface of the eggplant, the peel will be plenty cooked. Some people might not like the slightly chewy texture, so the skin can easily be trimmed off of the tender, cooked eggplant prior to serving.

The Perfectly Grilled Eggplant Recipe

Ingredients:

1 large eggplant

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

2 tbsp olive oil

Instructions:

Preheat your grill to medium-high heat. Cut the eggplant into 1/2 inch rounds. Sprinkle salt over both sides of the eggplant rounds and let them sit for 30 minutes. Pat the eggplant rounds with a paper towel to remove any excess moisture. Brush olive oil onto both sides of the eggplant rounds and sprinkle black pepper over them. Place the eggplant rounds on the grill and cook for 3-4 minutes on each side, or until grill marks appear. Remove from the grill and serve hot.

This simple recipe will give you perfectly grilled eggplant every time. It’s a great way to enjoy the summer bounty of fresh vegetables and add some variety to your grilling repertoire. So fire up the grill and enjoy this delicious and easy side dish!

1. Grilled eggplant dishes

2. Eggplant grill recipes

3. Grilled eggplant appetizers

4. Eggplant grilling techniques

5. Healthy grilled eggplant recipes

News Source : The Pioneer Woman

Source Link :Grilled Eggplant Recipe – How to Make Grilled Eggplant/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...