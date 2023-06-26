gender dysphoria diagnosis: Study shows gender dysphoria diagnosis age drops from 31 to 26 on average

The Average Age of Gender Dysphoria Diagnosis Has Fallen: New Research Reveals

New research by US academics has found that the average age of diagnosis for gender dysphoria has fallen from 31 to 26 in recent years. The study, which analysed electronic medical records from almost 43 million patients aged between four and 65 from 49 healthcare organisations mainly in the US, also found that the average age for a diagnosis of gender dysphoria was 27 for people whose biological sex at birth was female and 30 for those whose biological sex at birth was male. Additionally, the research showed that the estimated prevalence of gender dysphoria among those with female sex at birth rose sharply at the age of 11, peaked between the ages of 17 and 19, and then fell below that of those of male sex at birth by the age of 22. For those whose biological sex was male at birth, the estimated prevalence of gender dysphoria started to increase at the age of 13, peaked at the age of 23, and then gradually decreased.

Gender dysphoria or gender identity disorder is described by the NHS as a sense of unease that a person might have because of a mismatch between their biological sex and their gender identity. The study revealed that the estimated prevalence of gender dysphoria diagnosis has increased significantly in recent years, with an estimated prevalence of 155 people per 100,000 with a diagnosis between 2017 and 2021 – equivalent to around 0.16% of people. The researchers noted that “questions have been raised concerning the increasing number of youth who seek professional care for GD (gender dysphoria), especially adolescent AFABs (assigned females at birth)”.

The researchers from the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine said that their findings suggest “an increasing gender non-congruent youth population” and that a rising number of patients with gender dysphoria could be down to “increased availability of speciality gender clinics”. They added that the lower age at diagnosis “suggests an increasing gender non-congruent youth population” which “might be related to increased accessibility of gender care as well as a gender-minority-friendly social context”. The researchers also explained that the decreasing mean age of GD suggests less oppression of gender minority youth and increased awareness of gender diversity.

The study’s lead author Dr Ching-Fang Sun said: “Year-over-year, the data reflected a general increase in the prevalence of diagnosis, most notably during adolescence and young adulthood.” The authors of the paper said that the current studies on gender dysphoria are “significantly limited by small sample sizes, short follow-up periods, or out-of-date data sets” and they wanted to “uniquely illustrate an updated epidemiological trend by providing an estimated prevalence of GD and explore how sex assigned at birth and age influence GD”.

In England, new gender clinics are due to open later this year after the announcement in July 2022 that London’s Gender Identity Development Service (Gids) clinic would close following concerns around a rise in demand, long waiting times for assessments and “significant external scrutiny” around its approach and capacity. This month, the NHS confirmed puberty blockers will not routinely be offered to children treated at the new regional gender identity clinics, and the health service here has previously acknowledged a “lack of clinical consensus and polarised opinion on what the best model of care for children and young people experiencing gender incongruence and dysphoria should be”.

News Source : Aine Fox, PA Social Affairs Correspondent

Source Link :Average age of gender dysphoria diagnosis has fallen from 31 to 26 – study/

