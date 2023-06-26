“gender dysphoria diagnosis age”: Study shows that the diagnosis of gender dysphoria is now made at the age of 26, down from 31 on average.

Gender Dysphoria Prevalence: An Updated Epidemiological Trend

Introduction

Gender dysphoria (GD) or gender identity disorder is a condition that describes the sense of unease that an individual might experience due to a mismatch between their biological sex and their gender identity. Recently, a study conducted by researchers from the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine has shed light on the prevalence of GD in mainly US patients. The study’s findings suggest an estimated prevalence of 155 people per 100,000 diagnosed with GD between 2017 and 2021, equivalent to around 0.16% of people. This article will explore the study’s findings and their implications for gender dysphoria.

Background

The researchers noted that the increasing number of youth seeking professional care for gender dysphoria, especially adolescent AFABs (assigned females at birth), raises questions. Therefore, they aimed to provide an updated epidemiological trend on GD, exploring how sex assigned at birth and age influence GD. The study used electronic medical records of almost 43 million patients aged between four and 65 from 49 healthcare organizations primarily in the US.

Prevalence and Age Distribution

The study found that 66,078 out of 42,720,215 people were diagnosed with GD, leading to an estimated prevalence of 155 per 100,000 people for the five-year period. The estimated prevalence of GD diagnosis increased significantly, with the average age of diagnosis falling from 31 in 2017 to 26 in 2021. The average age for a diagnosis of gender dysphoria was 27 for people whose biological sex at birth was female and 30 for those whose biological sex at birth was male.

For those whose biological sex at birth was female, the estimated prevalence of gender dysphoria rose sharply at the age of 11, peaked between the ages of 17 and 19, and then fell below that of those of male sex at birth by the age of 22. On the other hand, for those whose biological sex at birth was male, the estimated prevalence of gender dysphoria started to increase at the age of 13, peaked at the age of 23, and then gradually decreased.

Reasons for Increasing Prevalence

The researchers suggest that the increasing prevalence of gender dysphoria could be due to increased availability of specialty gender clinics and a gender minority-friendly social context. The lower age at diagnosis also suggests an increasing gender non-congruent youth population. The researchers noted that gender identity development heavily leans on social processes, including exploration and experimentation with external feedback. With increased acceptance of gender-neutral pronouns and gender-non-congruent chosen names, gender minority youth are no longer receiving consistent toxic feedback regarding their identity. Additionally, digital platforms such as video games provide a ‘transitional playground’ that allows youth to explore their identity with more freedom and less worry compared to traditional social situations.

Implications

The study’s findings have significant implications for healthcare practitioners and policymakers. With an increasing prevalence of gender dysphoria, healthcare systems must provide access to specialized gender clinics and services. In England, new gender clinics are due to open later this year, following the closure of London’s Gender Identity Development Service (Gids) clinic. The health service must also address the lack of clinical consensus and polarized opinions on the best model of care for children and young people experiencing gender incongruence and dysphoria.

Conclusion

The study’s findings provide an updated epidemiological trend on gender dysphoria, shedding light on the increasing prevalence of the condition, particularly among the youth population. The study highlights the need for specialized gender clinics and services to provide care and support for gender non-congruent individuals. With increased awareness and acceptance of gender diversity, healthcare systems must continue to adapt to provide appropriate and accessible care for all individuals experiencing gender dysphoria.

News Source : PA News Agency

Source Link :Average age of gender dysphoria diagnosis has fallen from 31 to 26 – study/

