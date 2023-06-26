“Gender dysphoria diagnosis age”: Study Finds Gender Dysphoria Diagnosis Average Age Decreased from 31 to 26

A Rising Number of Patients with Gender Dysphoria: An Epidemiological Trend

Introduction

Gender dysphoria or gender identity disorder is a condition where a person experiences a mismatch between their biological sex and their gender identity. According to the NHS, it can cause a sense of unease, distress and discomfort. A recent study by researchers from the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine revealed that the estimated prevalence of gender dysphoria increased significantly between 2017 and 2021. From almost 43 million electronic medical records of patients aged between four and 65 from 49 healthcare organisations mainly in the US, they identified 66,078 patients with gender dysphoria. This article will explore the study’s findings and their implications.

The Prevalence of Gender Dysphoria

The researchers estimated the prevalence of gender dysphoria at 155 people per 100,000 with a diagnosis between 2017 and 2021, equivalent to around 0.16% of people. The study noted that this prevalence increased significantly year-over-year, especially during adolescence and young adulthood. The average age of gender dysphoria diagnosis fell from 31 in 2017 to 26 in 2021. The researchers found that the estimated prevalence of gender dysphoria among those with female sex at birth rose sharply at the age of 11, peaked between the ages of 17 and 19, and then fell below that of those of male sex at birth by the age of 22. For those whose biological sex is male at birth, the estimated prevalence of gender dysphoria started to increase at the age of 13, peaked at the age of 23, and then gradually decreased.

Factors Influencing Gender Dysphoria

The study explored how sex assigned at birth and age influence gender dysphoria. The researchers noted that questions have been raised concerning the increasing number of youth who seek professional care for gender dysphoria, especially adolescent assigned females at birth. They suggested that the rising number of patients with gender dysphoria could be due to increased availability of specialty gender clinics and a gender-non-congruent-friendly social context. The researchers argued that gender identity development heavily leans on social processes, including exploration and experimentation with external feedback. They noted that there is now increasing acceptance of gender-neutral pronouns and gender-non-congruent chosen names, and gender minority youth are no longer receiving consistent toxic feedback regarding their identity. Additionally, digital platforms such as video games provide a ‘transitional playground’ that allows youth to explore their identity with more freedom and less worry compared with traditional social situations.

Implications of the Study

The study’s results have implications for healthcare providers, policymakers and society. The researchers noted that the lower age at diagnosis suggests an increasing gender non-congruent youth population. They argued that the phenomenon might be related to increased accessibility of gender care as well as a gender-minority-friendly social context. The study’s findings also highlight the need for more research on gender dysphoria, especially large sample sizes, longer follow-up periods and up-to-date data sets. Healthcare providers and policymakers need to take into account the rising number of patients with gender dysphoria and provide appropriate care and support. Society needs to be more accepting and understanding of gender diversity and provide a safe and inclusive environment for gender minority youth.

Conclusion

The study by researchers from the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine revealed a significant increase in the estimated prevalence of gender dysphoria between 2017 and 2021. The study’s findings suggest that the rising number of patients with gender dysphoria could be due to increased availability of specialty gender clinics and a gender-non-congruent-friendly social context. The study highlights the need for more research on gender dysphoria and a more accepting and inclusive society. Healthcare providers and policymakers need to provide appropriate care and support for gender minority youth.

1. Gender dysphoria diagnosis

2. Age of gender dysphoria diagnosis

3. Transgender health

4. LGBTQ+ healthcare

5. Gender identity disorder

News Source : PA News Agency

Source Link :Average age of gender dysphoria diagnosis has fallen from 31 to 26 – study/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...