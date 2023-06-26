“gender dysphoria diagnosis age”: According to research, the average age of diagnosis for gender dysphoria has decreased from 31 to 26.

New Research Shows a Decrease in the Average Age of Gender Dysphoria Diagnosis

Gender dysphoria, also known as gender identity disorder, is a condition that affects a person’s sense of gender identity. It occurs when an individual’s biological sex at birth does not match their gender identity. A recent study conducted by US academics has shown that the average age of gender dysphoria diagnosis has fallen from 31 to 26 in recent years. This research suggests that an estimated prevalence of 155 people per 100,000 have been diagnosed with gender dysphoria between 2017 and 2021.

The study, which was published in the open access journal General Psychiatry, focused mainly on US patients and noted that “questions have been raised concerning the increasing number of youth who seek professional care for GD, especially adolescent AFABs (assigned females at birth)”. The researchers from the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine used electronic medical records from almost 43 million patients aged between four and 65 from 49 healthcare organisations mainly in the US for their study.

The study found that 66,078 of the 42,720,215 people were identified with gender dysphoria, leading them to reach an estimate of 155 per 100,000 people for the five-year period and say “the estimated prevalence of GD diagnosis increased significantly”. The researchers found that the average age of gender dysphoria diagnosis fell from 31 in 2017 to 26 in 2021. Moreover, the average age for a diagnosis of gender dysphoria was 27 for people whose biological sex at birth was female and 30 for those whose biological sex at birth was male.

The researchers also found that the estimated prevalence of gender dysphoria among those with female sex at birth rose sharply at the age of 11, peaked between the ages of 17 and 19, and then fell below that of those of male sex at birth by the age of 22. For those whose biological sex is male at birth, the estimated prevalence of gender dysphoria started to increase at the age of 13, peaked at the age of 23, and then gradually decreased.

The study suggests that the lower age of diagnosis “suggests an increasing gender non-congruent youth population”. The researchers also stated that this phenomenon might be related to increased accessibility of gender care as well as a gender-minority-friendly social context. They also noted that gender identity development heavily leans on social processes, including exploration and experimentation with external feedback. There is now increasing acceptance of gender-neutral pronouns and gender-non-congruent chosen names.

The researchers concluded that the concept of gender is a cultural construct rather than a genetic fact. The decreased mean age of gender dysphoria suggests less oppression of gender minority youth and increased awareness of gender diversity. This research highlights the importance of understanding and supporting individuals with gender dysphoria.

New gender clinics are due to open in England later this year after an announcement in July 2022 that London’s Gender Identity Development Service (Gids) clinic would close following concerns around a rise in demand, long waiting times for assessments and “significant external scrutiny” around its approach and capacity. The NHS has previously acknowledged a “lack of clinical consensus and polarised opinion on what the best model of care for children and young people experiencing gender incongruence and dysphoria should be”.

In conclusion, this research highlights the importance of understanding and supporting individuals with gender dysphoria, as well as the need for improved access to gender care. It is crucial to provide a supportive environment for those who are questioning their gender identity and to ensure that they receive the appropriate care and support that they need.

News Source : Aine Fox

Source Link :Average age of gender dysphoria diagnosis has fallen from 31 to 26 – study/

