fruit tea cake recipe: Recipe for Tea-Infused Fruit Cake | A Delicious Tea Time Treat | Oven-Free Bakery Style Dry Fruit Cake | Perfect for Birthdays

Tea time is incomplete without a delicious cake to pair with your favorite brew. And what better than a fruit cake to satisfy your sweet cravings? Here’s a simple yet delicious tea fruit cake recipe that you can make at home without an oven. So, let’s get started!

Ingredients:

– 1 cup all-purpose flour

– 1/2 cup sugar

– 1/2 cup butter

– 1/2 cup milk

– 1/2 cup mixed dry fruits (raisins, chopped dates, chopped apricots, chopped figs)

– 2 tablespoons tea leaves

– 1 teaspoon baking powder

– 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

– 1/2 teaspoon vanilla essence

– 1/4 teaspoon salt

Instructions:

Step 1: Brew the Tea

In a small saucepan, boil 1 cup of water and add 2 tablespoons of tea leaves. Let it simmer for 2-3 minutes and strain the tea. Keep it aside to cool.

Step 2: Prepare the Dry Fruits

Chop the dry fruits into small pieces and soak them in the brewed tea for at least 30 minutes. This will make the dry fruits plump and juicy.

Step 3: Mix the Dry Ingredients

In a mixing bowl, sift 1 cup of all-purpose flour, 1 teaspoon of baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda, and 1/4 teaspoon of salt. Mix well and keep aside.

Step 4: Cream the Butter and Sugar

In another mixing bowl, cream 1/2 cup of butter and 1/2 cup of sugar until light and fluffy. Use an electric mixer or a whisk for best results.

Step 5: Add the Wet Ingredients

Add 1/2 cup of milk and 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla essence to the butter-sugar mixture and mix well.

Step 6: Fold in the Dry Ingredients

Add the dry ingredients mixture to the wet ingredients mixture in batches and mix well. Make sure there are no lumps in the batter.

Step 7: Add the Dry Fruits

Add the soaked dry fruits along with the remaining brewed tea into the cake batter and mix well. The batter will be sticky and thick.

Step 8: Bake the Cake

Preheat a large non-stick pan or a pressure cooker on medium heat. Grease a 6-inch round cake tin with butter or oil and dust it with flour. Pour the cake batter into the tin and tap it gently to remove any air bubbles.

Place the cake tin in the preheated pan or pressure cooker and cover it with a lid. Bake the cake on a low flame for 30-40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean.

Step 9: Decorate the Cake

Let the cake cool down completely before removing it from the tin. Decorate the cake with some extra dry fruits on top and serve with a cup of hot tea.

Tips:

– If you don’t have mixed dry fruits, you can use any one type of dry fruit as per your preference.

– Make sure to soak the dry fruits in the brewed tea for at least 30 minutes to get the best results.

– You can also add some grated orange or lemon zest to the cake batter for an extra zing.

– If the cake is not cooked properly after 40 minutes, cover it again and cook for another 10-15 minutes.

Conclusion:

This tea fruit cake recipe is perfect for any occasion, be it a birthday party or just a casual tea time snack. The cake is rich, moist, and full of flavor, thanks to the juicy dry fruits and the brewed tea. You can also make this cake in a microwave or an oven, but baking it on a stovetop gives it a unique texture and taste. So, next time you crave a delicious tea time cake, try this recipe and impress your guests with your baking skills. Happy baking!

