“Focal Epilepsy Awareness”: Early Focal Epilepsy Awareness and Diagnosis Crucial After Seizures While Driving

The Importance of Early Diagnosis for Seizure-Related Motor Vehicle Accidents

A new study published in Neurology highlights the importance of early diagnosis and intervention for people with focal epilepsy to reduce the prevalence of seizure-related motor vehicle accidents (MVAs). The study found that seizures while driving (SzWD) prior to diagnosis in people with focal epilepsy pose substantial risks not only for those experiencing them but also for others on the road. Therefore, improved awareness and early intervention may reduce the burden of hospitalizations and injuries due to SzWD-related MVAs.

The retrospective cohort study included 447 participants enrolled in the Human Epilepsy Project (EHP), a multinational study of individuals with newly treated focal epilepsy. Using data collected from epilepsy diaries and medical records, researchers aimed to identify seizure types, frequencies, time to diagnosis, and the impact of SzWD in people with focal epilepsy prior to diagnosis.

The study found that 23 individuals (5%) experienced 1 or more SzWD, accounting for a total of 32 SzWD prior to diagnosis. Additionally, 7 of the 23 (30%) individuals had more than 1 seizure while driving prior to diagnosis, and 6 (26%) individuals reported their seizure while driving was the first seizure they experienced. Furthermore, the average time a patient experienced their first seizure to experiencing a seizure while driving was 304 days, and from a person’s first seizure while driving to diagnosis, 64 days.

As a result of these seizures, there were 19 MVAs and 11 hospitalizations for injuries, which varied in severity from a tongue bite and a dislocated thumb to nearly drowning. The study also found that people who were employed had a 4-times greater risk of experiencing a seizure while driving prior to diagnosis than those who were not employed. Individuals who experienced nonmotor seizures, in which movement stops or a person will stare, had nearly 5-times greater risk of experiencing a seizure while driving prior to diagnosis than those who had a motor seizure.

Despite some limitations to the study, including patient-reported data on seizure history, the researchers believe this study highlights the importance of education and awareness surrounding early detection and intervention for people with focal epilepsy. The study estimates that nearly 6500 people per year may experience prediagnosis seizures while driving in the United States alone, leading to nearly 4000 possible motor vehicle accidents and over 2200 hospitalizations. Much of this may be preventable by earlier diagnosis.

“Seizures while driving pose substantial risks for those experiencing them and for others on the road,” said senior study author Jacob Pellinen, MD, of the University of Colorado in Aurora and a member of the American Academy of Neurology. “While medication may make it possible for some people with epilepsy to safely drive, they must first be diagnosed.”

In conclusion, early diagnosis and intervention for people with focal epilepsy may help reduce the prevalence of seizure-related motor vehicle accidents. Increased awareness and education about the risks of seizures while driving may also help prevent these accidents.

News Source : Pearl Steinzor

Source Link :Seizures While Driving Highlight Importance of Early Focal Epilepsy Awareness, Diagnosis/

