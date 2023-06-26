“Flavored Puto Cheese Recipe”: Try this Fail-Proof Recipe for Delicious Flavored Puto Cheese

Flavored Puto Cheese – RECIPE (MUST TRY, IWAS PALPAK)

Puto is one of the staple Filipino delicacies that is often served during special occasions such as birthdays, fiestas, and even simple gatherings with family and friends. This steamed rice cake is also popular as a merienda or snack food. Puto is traditionally plain in flavor and is often paired with other Filipino dishes such as dinuguan, pancit, and BBQ. However, modern twists have been made to this classic delicacy, and one of the most popular variations is the Flavored Puto Cheese.

Flavored Puto Cheese is a delicious and savory version of the traditional puto. It is made with the same ingredients as the original recipe, but with the addition of cheese and other flavors such as ube, pandan, and chocolate. This variation is perfect for those who want a more flavorful and exciting puto experience.

Ingredients:

– 2 cups rice flour

– 1 cup sugar

– 2 tablespoons baking powder

– 1/2 teaspoon salt

– 1 1/2 cups water

– 1/2 cup evaporated milk

– 2 eggs

– 1/2 cup grated cheddar cheese

– 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

– Food coloring (optional)

Instructions:

1. In a bowl, mix together rice flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt.

2. In another bowl, beat the eggs and add the water, evaporated milk, and vanilla extract. Mix well.

3. Combine the wet and dry ingredients and mix until well-combined. Add the grated cheddar cheese and mix well.

4. If using food coloring, divide the mixture into different bowls and add a few drops of food coloring to each bowl.

5. Pour the mixture into the puto molds, filling them up to 3/4 full.

6. Steam the puto for 15-20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

7. Once done, remove from the steamer and let it cool down before removing it from the molds.

8. Serve and enjoy your delicious Flavored Puto Cheese!

Why you should try this recipe:

1. Adds a twist to the traditional puto – Flavored Puto Cheese is a delicious twist to the traditional puto that makes it more exciting and flavorful.

2. Great for parties and gatherings – This variation of puto is perfect for parties and gatherings as it is easy to make and is a crowd-pleaser.

3. Easy to make – This recipe is easy to follow and requires only a few ingredients that are readily available in most households.

4. Can be made in different flavors – You can make this recipe in different flavors such as ube, pandan, and chocolate, making it more versatile.

5. Budget-friendly – This recipe is budget-friendly as it uses simple and affordable ingredients.

In conclusion, Flavored Puto Cheese is a must-try recipe for anyone who loves the traditional puto but wants something more exciting and flavorful. This recipe is easy to make, budget-friendly, and can be made in different flavors to suit your taste preferences. So why not give it a try and impress your family and friends with this delicious variation of the classic Filipino delicacy.

