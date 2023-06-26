Dr Pepper ice cream recipe: Create homemade Dr Pepper ice cream with this easy recipe

Make Your Own Dr Pepper Ice Cream This Summer

Summer is officially here and nothing screams the season like ice cream. And while it’s convenient to grab a pint of your favorite flavor from the store or the local ice cream truck, there’s something special about churning your own with an ice cream maker. You can add whatever ingredients you like and maybe try something different from those old standbys like chocolate and vanilla.

Dr Pepper Ice Cream Recipe

If you’re ready to add something fun to your dessert selections, how about making a batch of Dr Pepper ice cream? That is not a typo. In fact, we’ve featured a number of recipes using the popular soft drink for added flavor, including Dr Pepper brownies, a Dr Pepper cake and even Dr Pepper baked beans.

You can also buy a carton of Dr Pepper Float ice cream right now from Blue Bell, too. But if you love making your own ice cream, this is one to try.

We found this Dr Pepper Ice Cream recipe from Diy Joy. And we love the idea of adding that complex Dr Pepper flavor — which includes notes of cherry, licorice, and 21 other ingredients — to the traditional frozen dessert.

Ingredients

2 cups heavy cream

1 cup whole milk

1 cup Dr Pepper

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 tsp salt

1 tsp vanilla extract

Instructions

Once you have an ice cream maker, churning your own flavors is simple. This recipe may sound fancy, but it only requires a few ingredients:

Combine heavy cream, milk, Dr Pepper, sugar, and salt in a medium saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until sugar dissolves and mixture is hot but not boiling. Reduce the Dr Pepper to turn it into a sugar syrup, which concentrates the flavor so that it will come through the rest of the ingredients. Add more Dr Pepper straight out of the bottle to get a little fizz from the soda. Remove from heat and add vanilla extract. Let cool to room temperature. Pour mixture into ice cream maker and churn according to manufacturer’s instructions. Transfer ice cream to a freezer-safe container and freeze for at least 2 hours or until firm.

It’s important to get the ice cream maker’s inner chamber in the freezer well before adding the mixture of ingredients. Typically, you’ll want to start it in the freezer for at least a few hours before making the ice cream recipe. However, if you have the time and space, set the chamber in the freezer overnight.

While we wouldn’t exactly call this a healthy recipe, at 350 calories per cup, it’s a generous serving for the calories. Plus, it’s something fun and new to try with the family!

So, this summer, make your own Dr Pepper ice cream and enjoy the unique flavor that it brings to your frozen dessert!

