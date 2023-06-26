“Double sided tape for nail foils”: Double-Sided Tape and Nail Foils: A Tutorial for June 26, 2023.

How to use DOUBLE SIDED TAPE with NAIL FOILS

Double sided tape is an essential item for any nail art enthusiast. It is a versatile tool that can be used for a variety of purposes, including attaching nail foils to your nails. Nail foils are a fun and easy way to add some pizzazz to your manicure, and with double sided tape, applying them is a breeze. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to use double sided tape with nail foils.

Materials Needed

Double sided tape

Nail foils

Cuticle pusher

Scissors

Top coat

Step 1: Prepare Your Nails

Before you start applying the double sided tape and nail foils, it is important to prepare your nails. Start by removing any old polish and filing your nails to your desired shape. Push back your cuticles with a cuticle pusher and apply a base coat to protect your nails from any damage.

Step 2: Cut the Double Sided Tape

Cut a small piece of double sided tape to fit the size of your nail. Peel off one side of the tape and apply it to your nail, making sure it is centered and aligned with your nail bed.

Step 3: Apply the Nail Foil

Peel off the other side of the double sided tape, revealing the sticky side. Carefully place the nail foil over the tape, making sure it is aligned with your nail bed. Press down firmly on the nail foil to make sure it adheres to the tape. Use a cuticle pusher to smooth out any bubbles or wrinkles.

Step 4: Remove the Nail Foil

Once the nail foil is firmly attached to your nail, gently lift one corner of the foil and peel it off in a swift motion. The nail foil should stick to the double sided tape and leave behind a shiny, metallic pattern on your nail.

Step 5: Seal with Top Coat

Once you have removed the nail foil, apply a top coat to seal the design and protect it from chipping. Make sure to apply the top coat evenly and allow it to dry completely before touching your nails.

Tips and Tricks

When cutting the double sided tape, make sure to use sharp scissors to avoid any jagged edges.

If you have trouble aligning the nail foil with your nail bed, try using a toothpick or a small brush to adjust it.

Experiment with different nail foil designs and colors to create unique and eye-catching manicures.

Make sure to store your nail foils and double sided tape in a cool, dry place to prevent them from drying out or losing their adhesive properties.

Conclusion

Using double sided tape with nail foils is a simple and effective way to create stunning and unique manicures. With a little practice and some creativity, you can create a variety of designs and patterns that will make your nails stand out. So go ahead and give it a try – your nails will thank you!

Source Link :How to use DOUBLE SIDED TAPE with NAIL FOILS. Tutorial June 26, 2023

