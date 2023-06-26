“Destigmatize substance use disorder”: Akufo-Addo urges Ghanaian society to remove the stigma surrounding substance use disorder.

President Akufo-Addo Appeals to Ghanaians to Desist from Stigmatizing Persons with Substance Use Disorder

On Monday, the Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, gave an address on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the commemoration of this year’s International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Accra. The President appealed to Ghanaians to stop stigmatizing persons with substance use disorder, as doing so would only make their situation worse.

Understanding Substance Use Disorder

Substance use disorder is the constant use of drugs in spite of the harmful consequences of using such drugs. It is a condition that affects people from all walks of life, and it can be caused by a variety of factors, including genetics, environment, and mental health issues.

The Importance of Support and Care

President Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to support those who have been identified as having a substance use disorder by giving them the care and encouragement they need to recover. Turning a blind eye to those in need only makes their situation worse. This means that we should be willing to offer help to those who need it, instead of stigmatizing them.

Integrating Persons with Substance Use Disorder into Society

President Akufo-Addo emphasized the need for the Ghanaian society to be intentional about integrating persons with substance use disorder into society. This can be achieved by raising awareness on the need to sensitise them on the need to avoid drug abuse and addiction. As a society, we must empower young people and communities to avoid drug abuse and addiction by providing them with alternative livelihood opportunities to assist them become productive for national growth.

The Prevalence of Cannabis Use in West and Central Africa

President Akufo-Addo highlighted the prevalence of cannabis use in West and Central Africa, with a past year prevalence of usage of about 10 percent translating into 28.5 million individuals. This is a matter of concern, and there is a need for concerted efforts to address this issue.

Commendation for Stakeholders

The President used the opportunity to commend stakeholders like the Narcotics Control Commission, which is mandated to build rehabilitation centres for persons with substance use disorder. He assured Ghanaians of the government’s unflinching support in the fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

Conclusion

In conclusion, stigmatizing persons with substance use disorder only worsens their situation. Instead, we should offer them the support and care they need to recover. Integrating them into society is also crucial, and we must raise awareness on the need to avoid drug abuse and addiction. Finally, we must commend stakeholders who are working tirelessly to address this issue and continue to support their efforts.

1. Substance use disorder

2. Stigmatization

3. Akufo-Addo

4. Ghana

5. Mental health

News Source : Citinewsroom – Comprehensive News in Ghana

Source Link :Akufo-Addo appeals to Ghanaians to destigmatize substance use disorder/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...