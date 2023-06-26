Creamy Coconut Pasta Recipe: How to Make Creamy Pasta with Coconut Milk for a Delicious Twist

Creamy Pasta Recipe with Coconut Milk

Introduction:

Pasta is a popular Italian dish that has gained popularity all over the world. It is a versatile dish that can be prepared in many ways. One of the most popular ways of preparing pasta is by adding cream to make it creamy. However, if you want to try something different, you can use coconut milk instead of cream to make a delicious and healthy pasta dish. In this article, we will be sharing with you a recipe for creamy pasta with coconut milk.

Ingredients:

1 pound of pasta

1 can of coconut milk

1 onion, chopped

3 cloves of garlic, minced

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 green bell pepper, chopped

1 cup of mushrooms, sliced

1 cup of cherry tomatoes, halved

1 teaspoon of dried basil

1 teaspoon of dried oregano

1 teaspoon of salt

1/2 teaspoon of black pepper

2 tablespoons of olive oil

Instructions:

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook according to the package instructions until al dente. Drain and set aside. While the pasta is cooking, heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and sauté until the onion is soft and translucent. Add the red and green bell peppers and mushrooms to the skillet. Sauté for 5 minutes until the vegetables are tender. Add the cherry tomatoes to the skillet and sauté for an additional 2 minutes. Add the can of coconut milk to the skillet and stir to combine with the vegetables. Bring the mixture to a simmer and cook for 5 minutes. Add the dried basil, dried oregano, salt, and black pepper to the skillet. Stir to combine. Add the cooked pasta to the skillet and toss to coat with the coconut milk sauce. Serve hot with a sprinkle of chopped parsley or grated parmesan cheese (optional).

Tips:

If you want to make this dish vegan, use a vegan pasta and omit the parmesan cheese.

If you want to add some protein to this dish, you can add cooked chicken, shrimp, or tofu.

You can also add other vegetables such as zucchini, eggplant, or spinach.

If you prefer a spicier dish, you can add some red pepper flakes or chili powder.

Make sure to use a large skillet as the sauce will be added to the pasta later.

Conclusion:

Creamy pasta is a delicious and comforting meal that is perfect for any occasion. This recipe for creamy pasta with coconut milk is a healthier alternative to the traditional cream-based pasta sauce. It is also vegan and can be customized to suit your preferences. Give this recipe a try and enjoy a delicious and healthy meal with your family and friends.

News Source : SL FOODNET

Source Link :අඩු වියදමින් පොල්කිරි වලින් පැස්ටා රසට හදන හැටි / Creamy Pasta Recipe with coconut milk//

