CHL Hospital Wrong Diagnosis: CHL Hospital Rebuked by Consumer Court for Incorrect Diagnosis

A healthy man being declared as a heart patient on the basis of wrong diagnoses has landed CHL Hospital and its pathologists and microbiologist in trouble as the Consumer Court has ordered them to pay compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the victim, along with Rs 10,000 for mental agony.

Wrong Diagnosis Leads to Depression

The victim, Jayesh Vyas, a resident of Scheme no 54, went to CHL Hospital on February 19, 2015, for his routine checkup. The panel of doctors including Dr Arun Mahajan, Dr Neeraj Gupta, Dr Qutbuddin Chahwala, and Dr Vikrant Chitnis declared Vyas as a heart patient based on a wrong pathology report and suggested that he should undergo bypass surgery immediately.

The reports provided by CHL pathology department stated that his cholesterol was 278, Triglyceride 997, and Cholesterol 122.7. However, to take a second opinion, Vyas got himself tested once again through another laboratory on March 11, 2015. Surprisingly, his reports were normal, with his cholesterol found to be 166, Triglyceride at 205, and Cholesterol LDL at 105.

The wrong diagnosis led to Vyas going into depression. As there was a wide discrepancy in the findings of the two reports, he went to the USA for consultation, where again he was given a clean bill of health.

CHL Defends Its Wrong Diagnosis

In a bid to defend their wrong diagnosis, CHL claimed that Vyas had a history of Dyslipidemia due to which his Triglyceride level could never be determined accurately. The hospital also informed the court that the time period between the two tests done by Vyas was 20 days, hence, the change in results depended on the diet and medication he had been consuming before appearing for the second test.

Consumer Court Orders Compensation

In its judgment, the consumer court has ordered CHL Hospitals and four doctors to pay compensation amount of Rs 1 lakh along with 8 per cent annual interest to the victim. In addition to this, the complainant will receive initial payment of Rs 4,050 with 8 per cent annual interest and Rs 10,000 as mental agony within one month of the judgment.

Meanwhile, the hospital administration has refused to comment on the judgment.

Conclusion

The case highlights the importance of accurate and reliable medical diagnoses. Wrong diagnoses can lead to unnecessary treatments, mental agony, and financial loss. It is the responsibility of hospitals and medical professionals to ensure that their diagnoses are accurate and reliable, and they should be held accountable for any wrong diagnoses. The consumer court’s judgment in this case should serve as a warning to all medical professionals to be more diligent in their diagnoses and to take responsibility for any wrong diagnoses.

