“chicken hariyali curry”: Easy Murgh Hara Masala Recipe: How to Make Green Chicken or Chicken Hariyali Curry

Green Chicken Recipe | Chicken Hariyali Curry | Easy Murgh Hara Masala

Introduction

Green Chicken or Chicken Hariyali Curry is a popular Indian dish that is made with chicken pieces cooked in a green sauce made with a blend of fresh green herbs. This dish is not only flavorful but also healthy as it contains a lot of fresh greens. Here is an easy recipe for making Green Chicken or Chicken Hariyali Curry at home.

Ingredients

500 grams chicken, boneless, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 cup fresh coriander leaves, chopped

1/2 cup fresh mint leaves, chopped

1/2 cup fresh spinach leaves, chopped

1/2 cup fresh fenugreek leaves (methi), chopped

1 onion, chopped

1/2 cup yogurt

2 green chilies, chopped

1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1/2 teaspoon garam masala powder

2 tablespoons oil

Salt, to taste

Instructions

Wash the chicken pieces and marinate them with yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder, and salt. Keep the marinated chicken aside for at least 30 minutes. In a blender, blend together the chopped coriander leaves, mint leaves, spinach leaves, fenugreek leaves, onion, green chilies, cumin powder, coriander powder, garam masala powder, and 2 tablespoons of water to form a smooth paste. Heat oil in a pan and add the green paste to it. Cook the paste for 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the oil separates from the paste. Add the marinated chicken pieces to the pan and coat them well with the green paste. Cook the chicken on medium heat for 10-12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through and tender. Garnish the Green Chicken or Chicken Hariyali Curry with some fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with rice, naan, or roti.

Variations

You can add some cream or coconut milk to the curry to make it richer and creamier.

You can use bone-in chicken pieces instead of boneless chicken for a more flavorful curry.

You can also add some vegetables like bell peppers, peas, or potatoes to the curry to make it more nutritious.

Conclusion

Green Chicken or Chicken Hariyali Curry is a delicious and healthy dish that is easy to make at home. With a blend of fresh green herbs and spices, this curry is not only flavorful but also packed with nutrients. Try this easy recipe at home and enjoy a delicious and healthy meal with your family and friends.

News Source : ILYANA FOOD

Source Link :GREEN CHICKEN RECIPE | CHICKEN HARIYALI CURRY | EASY MURGH HARA MASALA/

