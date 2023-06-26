Carnivorous sponges: Three New Species of Carnivorous Sponges Unearthed by Marine Biologists

Scientists from Queensland Museum have recently discovered three new species of carnivorous demosponges from the Great Barrier Reef, in Queensland, Australia. These species belong to the genus Cladorhiza and are the first known species of carnivorous demosponges found in the Great Barrier Reef. The discovery is an important step in understanding the biodiversity of the world’s largest coral reef system.

What are Demosponges?

Demosponges are the most diverse and abundant group of sponges found in the world’s oceans. They are filter feeders that consume small particles of food from the water. Demosponges are an important part of the marine ecosystem as they play a crucial role in nutrient cycling and carbon sequestration.

Carnivorous Demosponges

Carnivorous demosponges are a rare type of sponge that feed on small invertebrates such as crustaceans and small fish. They have specialized cells called choanocytes that are used to capture and digest their prey. Although carnivorous demosponges are relatively uncommon, they are found in many parts of the world’s oceans, including the Great Barrier Reef.

The Discovery

The three new species of carnivorous demosponges were discovered during a survey of the Great Barrier Reef in 2017. The researchers used a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) to collect samples of sponge specimens from depths of up to 1200 meters. The specimens were then brought back to the lab for analysis.

The researchers used a combination of morphological and molecular techniques to identify the new species. They found that the specimens had unique morphological characteristics that distinguished them from other known species of demosponges. They also used DNA sequencing to confirm their findings.

The new species have been named Cladorhiza abyssicola, Cladorhiza caillieti, and Cladorhiza spinosa. Cladorhiza abyssicola was found at depths of up to 1200 meters and has a unique spiny appearance. Cladorhiza caillieti was found at depths of up to 1000 meters and has a smooth, cylindrical shape. Cladorhiza spinosa was found at depths of up to 900 meters and has a spiky appearance.

Why are these Discoveries Important?

The discovery of these new species of carnivorous demosponges is significant for a number of reasons. Firstly, it adds to our understanding of the biodiversity of the Great Barrier Reef. The Great Barrier Reef is one of the world’s most important marine ecosystems, and understanding its biodiversity is crucial for its conservation.

Secondly, the discovery of these new species highlights the importance of deep-sea habitats. The Great Barrier Reef is known for its shallow waters, but the discovery of these new species at depths of up to 1200 meters shows that there is still much to learn about this diverse ecosystem.

Thirdly, the discovery of these new species has potential implications for biotechnology. Demosponges are known to produce a range of bioactive compounds that have potential applications in medicine and other industries. The discovery of these new species of carnivorous demosponges may lead to the discovery of new bioactive compounds that could be used in a range of applications.

Conclusion

The discovery of three new species of carnivorous demosponges from the Great Barrier Reef is an exciting development in marine biology. These new species add to our understanding of the biodiversity of the Great Barrier Reef and highlight the importance of deep-sea habitats. The potential implications for biotechnology make this discovery even more significant. It is hoped that further research will be conducted to learn more about these fascinating creatures and their role in the marine ecosystem.

1. Carnivorous sponges

2. Marine biologists

3. New species

4. Sponge predators

5. Deep sea ecology

News Source : Sci.News: Breaking Science News

Source Link :Marine Biologists Discover Three New Species of Carnivorous Sponges/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...