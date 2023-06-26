cancer screening: “Urgent Reminder: Duchess Sarah Ferguson Nearly Missed Cancer Diagnosis Due to Skipping Doctor Visit – Encourages Everyone to Get Screened”

Sarah Ferguson almost skipped the appointment that revealed she had breast cancer. In a recent episode of her podcast “Tea Talks with the Duchess & Sarah,” Ferguson shared the details of her breast cancer diagnosis and urged everyone to prioritize their health and get screened regularly.

Ferguson revealed that she almost put off the appointment due to the hot weather and not feeling like going to London. However, her sister, who was calling her about something else, urged her to go, and she listened. This decision ultimately led to her breast cancer being detected early, giving her a better chance of recovery.

The Duchess also mentioned her father’s battle with prostate cancer and encouraged everyone to get screened, saying, “I want every single person that is listening to this podcast to go get checked, go get screened, and go do it.” She emphasized the importance of early detection and taking care of one’s health.

Ferguson’s representatives confirmed that she underwent successful surgery and is now recuperating with her family. She also received a positive prognosis from her doctors and is receiving the best medical care.

The Duchess of York has two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, with her ex-husband Prince Andrew. Despite their divorce in 1996, the two remain close and supportive of each other, especially during difficult times like this.

Ferguson’s breast cancer diagnosis serves as a reminder that regular screenings and check-ups are crucial for maintaining good health. It’s easy to put off appointments or delay screenings, but early detection can make all the difference in treatment and recovery.

As Ferguson said, “I am telling people out there because I want every single person that is listening to this podcast to go get checked, go get screened and go do it.” It’s a message worth repeating and taking action on.

News Source : Lauryn Overhultz

Source Link :Duchess Sarah Ferguson almost skipped doctor visit that led to cancer diagnosis: ‘Go get screened’/

