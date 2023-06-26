breast cancer surgery: Sarah Ferguson Discloses Breast Cancer Diagnosis and Undergoes Surgery – National News

Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson, The Duchess of York, recently announced that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer and has undergone a mastectomy surgery. She shared her diagnosis in a prerecorded episode of her new podcast, Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah. The podcast was taped the day before her single mastectomy.

Ferguson, who was previously married to Prince Andrew, said she received the diagnosis following a routine mammogram screening. She urged her listeners to get checked and emphasized the importance of regular screening. “It was after the bank holiday, and I live in this area — in the Windsor area — and it was a hot day and I didn’t feel like going to London. It’s easy to put it off — ‘I’ll do it next week,’” Ferguson said. “My sister, who’s wonderful from Australia, I always normally do what she says because she gets so cranky. She said, ‘No — go. I need you to go. I need you to go.’”

Ferguson’s representative, Lauren Auslander, told USA Today that the “prognosis is good” and she is “symptom-free” while she recuperates from surgery at home with her family. Auslander also added, “The Duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days.”

Ferguson has been a longtime advocate for cancer research and has brought her two daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, into the world of cancer advocacy. Last year, the trio virtually met with young cancer patients and health-care workers for the opening of the hematology ward at University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Ferguson’s experience underlines the importance of regular screening and early detection in the fight against breast cancer. It is crucial for individuals to prioritize their health and seek medical attention when necessary. As Ferguson stated, “Now is my chance. This extraordinary position I’m in right now — it means there’s no choice.”

It is unclear whether Ferguson will face further treatment following her surgery. Some early-stage breast cancers require nothing more than surgery, but others are treated with various combinations of chemotherapy, radiation, targeted therapies, and hormone therapies. However, her rep emphasized that the prognosis is good, and she is symptom-free.

In conclusion, Ferguson’s diagnosis and subsequent surgery serve as a reminder that breast cancer can affect anyone and that regular screening is crucial. As she urged her listeners, it is essential to prioritize one’s health and seek medical attention when necessary. We wish her a speedy recovery and continued good health.

