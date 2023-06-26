“Breast Cancer Awareness”: Sarah Ferguson Sends a Message to Fans Following Breast Cancer Diagnosis Disclosure

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, Thanks Supporters Following Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, has thanked her supporters in an Instagram post following her recent breast cancer diagnosis. The duchess revealed on Sunday that she had been diagnosed with early stage breast cancer during a routine mammogram. She opened up about the news in the fourth episode of her podcast, “Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sara,” which she co-hosts with her friend Sarah Thomson.

Thomson disclosed at the beginning of the episode that it was prerecorded the day before the duchess underwent a single mastectomy to treat the cancer. “(Ferguson) wanted to release this to get the message out there that screening and regular self-checking is absolutely vital,” Thomson said.

According to a spokesperson for the duchess, Ferguson is currently recuperating with her family. The surgery was successful, and “doctors have told her that the prognosis is good.”

“The Duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days,” the spokesperson said. “She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening.”

Ferguson thanked the Royal Free Hospital on her podcast for their “amazing work” in detecting her early stage cancer, and the nurses, doctors and counsellors for their support. “It’s just all very strong unity of facing an enormous fear,” she said. “But you’re not alone.”

The duchess shared that she has benefited from the insights of others with cancer through her volunteer work with cancer charities. “I’m so grateful I’ve talked to so many sufferers with cancer that I can glean from them certain tips that can help me through this moment,” she said. “I’m taking this as a real gift to me, to change my life, to nurture myself, to stop trying to fix everyone else.”

Ferguson repeatedly encouraged listeners to get screened for cancer. “It’s very important that I speak about it,” she said. “I don’t mind if no one wants to hear from me. I am telling people out there because I want every single person that is listening to this podcast to go get checked. Go get screened and go do it.”

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women worldwide, with over 2 million new cases diagnosed each year. The disease is highly treatable if detected early, making regular screening and self-examinations crucial for early detection and successful treatment.

Ferguson’s message is an important reminder to women everywhere to prioritize their health and wellbeing by seeking regular cancer screenings and self-examinations. We wish her a speedy recovery and commend her for bravely sharing her story to raise awareness and encourage others to take care of their health.

News Source : Sophie Caldwell

Source Link :Sarah Ferguson shares message to fans after revealing breast cancer diagnosis/

