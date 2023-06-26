Bourbon BBQ Shrimp Recipe: Coast Live presents Chef Matthew May’s delectable recipe for Bourbon-infused BBQ Shrimp.

The Science of Cooking with Chef Matthew May at His Teaching Kitchen

A Great Summer Recipe for Bourbon BBQ Shrimp

Chef Matthew May is a culinary expert who not only creates delicious food but also teaches the science behind cooking. His Teaching Kitchen is a place where people can learn about the chemistry, physics, and biology behind the food they eat. Recently, Chef May and his assistant Maycie White walked Chandler Nunnally through a great summer recipe for bourbon BBQ shrimp, explaining the food science behind every step of the journey.

The Recipe

The recipe for bourbon BBQ shrimp is as follows:

– 1 pound of large shrimp

– 2 tablespoons of olive oil

– 2 cloves of garlic, minced

– 2 tablespoons of bourbon

– 1/2 cup of BBQ sauce

– 1/4 cup of honey

– Salt and pepper to taste

The Science Behind the Recipe

Chef May explained that the first step in cooking shrimp is to understand the protein structure of the shrimp. Shrimp are made up of long chains of amino acids that are held together by hydrogen bonds. When heat is applied to the shrimp, these hydrogen bonds break, causing the protein chains to denature and coagulate. This is what causes the shrimp to turn opaque and firm.

To get the best texture and flavor from the shrimp, Chef May recommends cooking them quickly over high heat. In the recipe for bourbon BBQ shrimp, the shrimp are cooked in a hot pan with olive oil and garlic for just a few minutes until they are pink and firm.

The next step in the recipe is to add the bourbon, BBQ sauce, and honey to the pan. Chef May explained that the alcohol in the bourbon helps to break down the tomato-based BBQ sauce, making it more flavorful and easier to coat the shrimp. The honey adds sweetness and helps to thicken the sauce.

Finally, Chef May recommends seasoning the shrimp with salt and pepper to taste. Salt helps to enhance the flavor of the shrimp, while pepper adds a slight kick.

Upcoming Classes at the Teaching Kitchen

Chef May offers a variety of classes at his Teaching Kitchen, where people can learn about the science of cooking and how to create delicious meals at home. Some of the upcoming classes include:

– Spicy Summertime Favorites on July 22

– Summertime Cool Down on August 12 and 26

– Farewell to Summer on September 30

– Autumn Favorites on October 14

Learn More

If you’re interested in learning more about the science of cooking and how to create delicious meals at home, check out Chef Matthew May’s Teaching Kitchen. You can learn more about upcoming classes and events at matthewmay.org.

