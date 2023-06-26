Bihari Sattu Ka Paratha recipe: Creating an Iconic Indian Dish: Homemade Bihari Sattu Ka Paratha Recipe

Sattu Ka Paratha: A Delicious and Nutritious Bihari Delicacy

Sattu ka paratha is a quintessential Bihari delicacy that is loved by many. This delicious paratha is typically prepared with roasted chana dal flour (sattu) and is different from other stuffed parathas as it has a powdered filling. Chana dal, the primary ingredient of this paratha, is a rich source of vitamins, proteins, and minerals. It also has antioxidant properties that reduce the damage done by free radicals to the blood vessels and lowers inflammation. Chana dal also enhances insulin response by lowering insulin resistance. In this article, we bring to you a simple sattu ka paratha recipe to help you prepare this flavourful and nutritious dish at home.

Ingredients for Sattu Ka Paratha

– 2 cups roasted chana dal flour (sattu ka atta)

– 3 cups whole wheat flour

– 1 cup water

– 2 tbsp chopped onions

– 2 chopped green chillies

– 1 tsp red chilli powder

– 2 tsp roasted cumin seeds

– 4 minced cloves of garlic

– 1/2 inch minced ginger

– 1/2 cup chopped coriander leaves

– 1 tbsp mustard oil

– 1 tbsp ghee

– Salt as per taste

How to Make Sattu Ka Paratha

1. First, we need to knead the dough. Make a soft dough in a mixing bowl by combining whole wheat flour, a pinch of salt, and water. Make sure you knead the dough well and keep it soft so that your parathas can be rolled out easily.

2. In a mixing bowl take sattu, cumin seeds, red chilli powder, salt, minced garlic and ginger, chopped green chilies, chopped onions, coriander leaves, and mustard oil. Mix them well and your paratha stuffing is ready.

3. Take a small ball of dough and roll it out into a small circle. Place 2 tsp of filling in the middle and cover it completely with the dough.

4. Roll the dough again to make a paratha.

5. Heat a girdle and cook both sides of the paratha well until they are golden brown. Also, add a few drops of oil or ghee to it.

6. Repeat the same process with the remaining dough and filling.

7. Serve hot sattu ka paratha along with your favourite dish, pickles, and curd.

Sattu ka paratha is not only tasty but also healthy. It is an excellent source of protein and fibre, making it a perfect breakfast or dinner option. The recipe is easy to follow, and you can make it in a jiffy. So, give it a try and experience the authentic Bihari flavour at home.

