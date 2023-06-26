ADHD medication: Geropharm Unveils Innovative Medication for Treating ADHD | Exclusive

Geropharm Unveils Novel Medication for ADHD Treatment

Geropharm, a biotechnology company, has introduced a new medication that contains atomoxetine. This drug aims to cure attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in both children aged six and above and adults. Atomoxetine has undergone over 300 meta-analyses and randomized clinical trials, making it the most extensively researched molecule for ADHD treatment in the Russian Federation.

The Launch of Cogniter

Geropharm’s new drug, Cogniter, has the highest level of evidence in treating ADHD. The company reports that Cogniter improves attention and normalizes behavior. The drug affects the key link in ADHD by optimizing the balance of neurotransmitters. The launch of Cogniter is a significant milestone for Geropharm, as it represents a breakthrough in ADHD treatment.

Atomoxetine for ADHD

Atomoxetine is a selective norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SNRI) that has been approved for ADHD treatment. The drug works by increasing the levels of norepinephrine in the brain, which improves attention and reduces impulsivity and hyperactivity. Atomoxetine is a non-stimulant medication that is preferred by many patients who do not respond well to stimulant drugs or have adverse side effects.

Atomoxetine has undergone numerous clinical trials, and its efficacy has been established in both children and adults. In a pooled analysis of 12 clinical trials, atomoxetine was found to be significantly more effective than a placebo in reducing ADHD symptoms. The drug was also well-tolerated, with few adverse effects reported.

ADHD in Children and Adults

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects both children and adults. The condition is characterized by inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity. ADHD can have a significant impact on a person’s daily life, affecting their academic and occupational performance, as well as their social relationships.

ADHD is one of the most common mental disorders in children, with an estimated prevalence of 5-10%. The condition is more prevalent in boys than girls. Children with ADHD may have difficulty paying attention in class, completing tasks, and following instructions. They may also be impulsive and hyperactive, which can lead to disruptive behavior.

ADHD can also affect adults, with an estimated prevalence of 2.5-4%. Adults with ADHD may have difficulty with organization, time management, and completing tasks. They may also struggle with maintaining relationships and holding down a job.

Treatment for ADHD

The treatment of ADHD typically involves a combination of medication and behavioral therapy. Stimulant medications, such as methylphenidate and amphetamines, are the most commonly prescribed drugs for ADHD. These medications increase the levels of dopamine and norepinephrine in the brain, improving attention and reducing impulsivity and hyperactivity.

Non-stimulant medications, such as atomoxetine, are also used for ADHD treatment. These drugs work by increasing the levels of norepinephrine in the brain, improving attention and reducing impulsivity and hyperactivity.

Behavioral therapy is also an essential component of ADHD treatment. This therapy focuses on teaching patients new skills and strategies to manage their symptoms. Behavioral therapy can be particularly helpful for children with ADHD, as it can improve their academic and social skills.

Conclusion

Geropharm’s launch of Cogniter represents a significant breakthrough in the treatment of ADHD. Atomoxetine has undergone extensive research and has been shown to be effective in reducing ADHD symptoms in both children and adults. The launch of Cogniter provides a new treatment option for patients who do not respond well to stimulant medications or who have adverse side effects. The combination of medication and behavioral therapy is the most effective treatment for ADHD, and patients should consult with their healthcare provider to determine the best treatment plan for their individual needs.

1. ADHD Medication

2. Geropharm

3. Novel Medication

4. ADHD Treatment

5. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

News Source : GxP News

Source Link :Geropharm introduces a novel medication for the remedy of ADHD | Featured/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...