“Aaloo Paratha recipe”: Cooking Recipe for Dhaba-Style Aaloo Paratha: A Delicious Delight! #foodie #yum #homecooking

Dhaba Style Aloo Paratha: A Perfect Blend of Spices and Comfort Food

Heading 1: Introduction

Aloo paratha is a popular Indian dish, often consumed for breakfast or as a mid-day meal. It is a type of stuffed bread that is made with mashed potatoes and spices. The dish is a comfort food for many, and it is loved for its rich taste and texture. Dhaba style aloo paratha is a variation of the classic dish that is cooked in a traditional Punjabi style. In this article, we will explore the recipe for making dhaba style aloo paratha, and how you can add your own twist to the dish.

Heading 2: Ingredients

The ingredients required for making dhaba style aloo paratha are as follows:

– 2 cups of wheat flour

– 4 medium-sized potatoes

– 2 green chilies

– 1 teaspoon of cumin seeds

– 1 teaspoon of coriander seeds

– 1 teaspoon of red chili powder

– 1 teaspoon of garam masala powder

– 1 teaspoon of amchur powder (dry mango powder)

– Salt to taste

– Water

Heading 3: Preparation

1. Boil the potatoes until they are soft and can be mashed easily. Once the potatoes are boiled, let them cool down for some time.

2. In a pan, dry roast the cumin seeds and coriander seeds until they release their aroma. Once done, grind them into a fine powder.

3. In a mixing bowl, add the wheat flour, salt, and water. Knead the dough until it is smooth and elastic.

4. In a separate bowl, mash the boiled potatoes and add the green chilies, ground spices, red chili powder, garam masala powder, amchur powder, and salt. Mix everything well.

5. Divide the dough into small, equal-sized balls. Flatten a ball of dough with your hands and add a small amount of the potato mixture in the center. Seal the edges of the dough by bringing them together and flatten the ball between your palms.

6. Dust some flour on the flattened dough and roll it out into a circular shape. Make sure that the stuffing does not come out.

7. Heat a tawa (griddle) on medium flame and place the rolled-out paratha on it. Cook the paratha until it turns golden brown on both sides. Add some oil or ghee to the edges of the paratha while cooking it.

8. Repeat the process for the remaining dough and stuffing.

Heading 4: Serving

Dhaba style aloo paratha is best served hot with a dollop of butter or ghee on top. It can be paired with plain yogurt, pickle, or any chutney of your choice. The dish is perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner and can be enjoyed by people of all ages.

Heading 5: Adding Your Own Twist

You can add your own twist to the classic dhaba style aloo paratha by trying out different variations. For instance, you can add some grated paneer (cottage cheese) to the potato stuffing to make it more flavorful. You can also add some chopped onions, garlic, or ginger to the stuffing to give it a different taste. Additionally, you can experiment with different spices and herbs to create a unique flavor profile.

Conclusion

Dhaba style aloo paratha is a delicious and comforting dish that is loved by many. The recipe for making this dish is simple and easy to follow, and it can be customized to suit your taste preferences. With the right ingredients and technique, you can create a perfect blend of spices and comfort food that will leave you craving for more. So, go ahead and try making dhaba style aloo paratha today and enjoy a hearty meal with your loved ones.

