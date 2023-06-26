“4,000-Year-Old Dutch Stonehenge”: Archaeologists Unearth 4,000-Year-Old “Dutch Stonehenge”

Archaeologists in the Netherlands have made a fascinating discovery, unearthing a 4,000-year-old ritual site that was used to track the summer and winter solstices. The site, which spans over nine acres, has three mounds of soil forming pathways for sunlight to shine through on the longest and shortest days of the year. It was also used to perform rituals and bury the dead. Unlike Stonehenge, no stone monuments remain at this site, which was built with wood that decomposed long ago.

However, the site is no less significant as it offers insights into how the people of the time lived and used the sun’s position to gain control of time and predict seasonal changes. A priest or priestess would have viewed the sun from a certain point at the site to determine the time of year. The discovery is unusual as such a complete and coherent landscape has not been found before.

The excavation was led by archaeologist Cristian van der Linde, who explains that for these people, it was important to have control of time and to be able to predict seasonal changes. They could now pinpoint their location in time. The site’s importance is further highlighted by the remains of some 60 adults and children who lived between 2500 and 1200 B.C.E.

Excavations in the Dutch town of Tiel have revealed over a million artifacts from the Stone Age, Bronze Age, Iron Age, Roman Empire, and Middle Ages. One of the most significant finds is a glass bead, the oldest ever discovered in the Netherlands. The team believes that it originally came from modern-day Iraq, showing that the Bronze Age inhabitants of this area had contact with groups more than 3,000 miles away.

The artifact is a testament to the trade relationships that existed in ancient times, proving that people traveled and exchanged goods across vast distances. Its discovery provides further confirmation of the cultural and technological exchanges that occurred between different civilizations during the Bronze Age.

The researchers are considering how to tell the story of the site to the public, and some of the Bronze Age grave artifacts will be displayed at the Flipje and Regional Museum in Tiel. The National Museum of Antiquities in Leiden is also showcasing discoveries from a nearby group grave.

In conclusion, the discovery of the ritual site in the Netherlands offers a fascinating insight into the beliefs and practices of the people who lived over 4,000 years ago. Their use of the sun to track time and predict seasonal changes demonstrates their ingenuity and thirst for knowledge. The discovery of the glass bead further highlights the trade relationships that existed between different civilizations, proving that the exchange of goods and ideas was not limited by geographical boundaries. The discovery of the site is not only an important archaeological find but also a reminder of our shared history and the cultural connections that link us all together.

News Source : Christopher Parker

Source Link :Archaeologists Discover 4,000-Year-Old ‘Dutch Stonehenge’ | Smart News/

