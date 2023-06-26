“1000 Islands Ontario”: Top Three Reasons to Explore the 1000 Islands on the Ontario Side

Exploring the Wonders of the 1000 Islands on a Cruise in Canada

The 1000 Islands, located on the St. Lawrence River between Ontario and New York State, is a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve consisting of 1,864 islands and one of North America’s most gorgeous destinations. Also known as the \”Garden of the Great Spirit,\” the 1000 Islands is a world-class family destination with plenty of outdoor experiences and adventures to offer.

One of the best ways to explore the 1000 Islands is by taking a cruise. Gananoque, nestled in the heart of the 1000 Islands on the Ontario side, is the perfect place to start your cruise. You can choose from a variety of lakefront cottages, resorts, hotels, or camp at the National Park to stay overnight. The iconic Thousand Islands International Bridge connects with Highway 401 in Ontario and US Interstate 81 in New York, making it easy to access the 1000 Islands from different locations.

Here are some of the top things to do on a Thousand Islands cruise in Canada:

Go Up 1000 Islands Tower

For truly spectacular views of the 1000 islands, venture up 400 feet above the majestic St. Lawrence River for a bird’s eye view at 1000 Islands Tower, located on Hill Island in Ontario. There are three observation decks and impressive photo opportunities at each level with panoramic views of lush green forests, rocky landscapes, and sweeping images of the St. Lawrence River. Check out the boats cruising along the turquoise river down below and the stunning collection of islands that make up the 1000 Islands. Chat with a local tour guide at level one to learn more about this amazing destination. Level one is enclosed and the two additional decks are accessible by stairs. The tower is open rain or shine and you can order tickets online, reservations are recommended.

Swim And Kayak Along The St. Lawrence River

Kayaking is a refreshing way to experience the 1000 islands. Whether you choose a guided kayak tour or want to explore on your own, you are in for an aquatic adventure. 1000 Island Kayaking has many tour options including half day, full day and camping tours. Paddle among the islands searching for wildlife and connect with nature and the beauty all around you. For a refreshing swim head to Thousand Islands National Park. In addition to several docks and swimming rocks throughout the park, there are two sandy beaches perfect for a summer swim. It’s also a great spot to kayak, canoe, scuba dive, bike, hike, camp, bird watch, have a picnic, and stargaze when the sun goes down.

Explore Charming Gananoque

Gananoque is known as the Gateway to the 1000 Islands and one of Eastern Ontario’s most beautiful waterfront communities. Small town charm is all around you and the community is packed with things to do. Dine at waterfront restaurants or cafés with local flavors after visiting unique artisan shops, galleries, and museums such as Thousand Island Boat Museum. Theater lovers can check out a live performance at the Thousand Islands Playhouse and tickets and show descriptions are available online. If you want to get out on the water, consider a cruise by City Experiences Gananoque or Rockport Cruises on the Ontario side. Their Sunset Cruise is magical and you will pass by the 1000 Islands International Bridge, Millionaire’s Row, and the world-famous Boldt Castle on Heart Island. This Rockport Cruise does not stop at Boldt Castle on the New York side, so Canadians won’t need a passport.

Boldt Castle on Heart Island, Thousand Islands, Canada; seen from the water

Of course, the American side of 1000 Islands is equally as beautiful and just a short boat ride away, so you can keep exploring the rich culture and endless shorelines in New York.

Conclusion

A Thousand Islands cruise in Canada offers a perfect blend of nature, adventure, and culture. With so much to see and do, it’s no wonder that the 1000 Islands is a world-class family destination. From the stunning views at 1000 Islands Tower to kayaking and swimming on the St. Lawrence River, and exploring charming Gananoque, a Thousand Islands cruise promises to be a memorable experience.

1. Thousand Islands tourism

2. Ontario travel destinations

3. St. Lawrence River attractions

4. Canadian island hopping

5. Outdoor activities in Ontario

News Source : Miriam Porter

Source Link :3 Reasons To Visit The 1000 Islands On The Ontario Side/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...